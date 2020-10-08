William Anthony Catanese, 83, of Norristown, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Mary Center, Lansdale. Born in Norristown, PA on June 30, 1937 he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Gallullo) Catanese, and the husband of Raye Jean (Pool) Catanese. He was the oldest of four siblings. In his youth, he was the quarterback for the Norristown High School Eagles and went on a full sports scholarship to New Mexico State University where he met and married the love of his life, Raye Jean Pool. He honorably served his country in the US Airforce before returning to Norristown. Bill was a successful businessman, following his parents who owned the former Anna Catanese flower shop on DeKalb St., Norristown. He owned several restaurants, including the Cork & Crown, Black Horse Tavern, and the Aztec Lounge; a travel agency, auto and motorcycle dealerships and much more. A lifelong member of the Maria SS Del Soccorso di Sciacca Society (MSS), he loved playing cards and watching sports and was known for his warm personality, kindness and great generosity. Bill had an exceptional talent for always making people feel at home. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by four children: T. Randolph (Debra) Catanese of Westlake Village, CA; William A. (Margaret) Catanese Jr. of Thousand Oaks, CA; Anna (Brian) Halteman of Telford, PA; and Richard (Joan) Catanese of Collegeville, PA. Grandchildren: Thomas, Paige Baumann, Seth, Krisina, Alessandra, Connor, Jesse Halteman, Danielle Halteman, Laura, William and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren; and siblings: Thomas (Carol), Anna (the late Robert) Sochurek, and Samuel (Becky). The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:45 am at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Ntn., PA his Memorial Mass will follow at 10 am. Burial of his ashes will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to St. Mary’s Manor, 701 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements with the Caramenico FH Inc., www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
