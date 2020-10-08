1/
William Anthony Catanese
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Anthony Catanese, 83, of Norristown, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Mary Center, Lansdale. Born in Norristown, PA on June 30, 1937 he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Gallullo) Catanese, and the husband of Raye Jean (Pool) Catanese. He was the oldest of four siblings. In his youth, he was the quarterback for the Norristown High School Eagles and went on a full sports scholarship to New Mexico State University where he met and married the love of his life, Raye Jean Pool. He honorably served his country in the US Airforce before returning to Norristown. Bill was a successful businessman, following his parents who owned the former Anna Catanese flower shop on DeKalb St., Norristown. He owned several restaurants, including the Cork & Crown, Black Horse Tavern, and the Aztec Lounge; a travel agency, auto and motorcycle dealerships and much more. A lifelong member of the Maria SS Del Soccorso di Sciacca Society (MSS), he loved playing cards and watching sports and was known for his warm personality, kindness and great generosity. Bill had an exceptional talent for always making people feel at home. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by four children: T. Randolph (Debra) Catanese of Westlake Village, CA; William A. (Margaret) Catanese Jr. of Thousand Oaks, CA; Anna (Brian) Halteman of Telford, PA; and Richard (Joan) Catanese of Collegeville, PA. Grandchildren: Thomas, Paige Baumann, Seth, Krisina, Alessandra, Connor, Jesse Halteman, Danielle Halteman, Laura, William and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren; and siblings: Thomas (Carol), Anna (the late Robert) Sochurek, and Samuel (Becky). The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:45 am at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Ntn., PA his Memorial Mass will follow at 10 am. Burial of his ashes will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to St. Mary’s Manor, 701 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements with the Caramenico FH Inc., www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for online info and remembrances.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Holy Saviour Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Saviour Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved