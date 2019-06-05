|
W. (William) Barry Nichols, 85, of Garden Spot Village, formerly of King of Prussia, earned his heavenly reward on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the husband of the late Lois Krug Nichols, who passed away on September 26, 2005. He was the son of the late Newton Van Horn and Miriam Inez Rank Nichols. Barry graduated from Overbrook High School in December 1952. He began his career with Bell Telephone, now known as AT & T, from 1952-1990 in the Philadelphia business office and worked as an installer. He proudly served his country with the United States Army in Germany with the Signal Core and returned to Bell Telephone where he retired after 45 years with the company. He was a member of St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Wayne, PA, where he served on numerous committees and served as a trustee member. He was a collector of railroad memorabilia and was an avid model railroader. He traveled on many trains with his family, enjoyed college sports, and was an avid Penn State fan. He is survived by his two daughters, Lynne M., wife of Bradley K. Schnauber, Meadville, PA and Lori M., wife of Duane E. Ney, Mt. Joy, PA; four grandchildren, Jacklyn Schnauber, Karlie Schnauber, Heidi Ney, and Emiley Schnauber. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s Funeral Service at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557 on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with The Rev. Chet Yoder officiating. Interment will take place at 2:30 P.M. at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, 352 S. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA with The Rev. Richard Sarley and The Rev. John Bletsch officiating. The family will receive friends at the Garden Spot Village Chapel on Monday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 600 Walker Road, Wayne, PA 19087 or Garden Spot Village, attn: Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. Please visit Barry’s Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 6, 2019