William C. Bani, age 85 years, of Plymouth Meeting, passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at Shannondell. William was born in Cunningtown, Pa on Monday August 21, 1933, son of the late Louis and the late Catherine ( Buchnowicz ) Bani. He was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, where he received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, & the National Defense Service Medal. William worked with Alan Wood Steel for 22 years, then went to work with Colonial School District for 30 years before retiring. He was an active member of St. Paul’s RC Church of Norristown, Pa and the Knights of Columbus. William is survived by his children William (& Amy) Bani of Camp Hill, Pa, Kathleen Bani of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl and Lori Bani of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. Also survived by a sister Ann Grover, and his grandchildren Christopher (& Kristin) Calamia, Eric Rodman, Cody Rodman, Chelsea Rodman, Rachel Bani, & Veronica Bani, and a great grandson Dominic William Calamia. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Helen Gardocki, Theresa Patton, Stella Janoski, Amanda Cetera, Mary Michniewicz, & Irene Lewandowski, and brothers Joseph, Stanley, John, & Edward Bani. His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jun 21 at 10:00 AM From St. Paul’S RC Church 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, Pa 19401 Visitation will be held on Friday, Jun 21 from 9:00 to 9:45 AM at the church. Interment will be private in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Norriton, Pa Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul’s RC Church, 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, Pa 19401. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Conshohocken, Pa, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 20, 2019