William C. Mash, 79, of East Hartford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at his home. William (Bill) was born March 3, 1941 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Bill was the son of the late Julia (Kobrzynski) Mash and Michael C. Mash. He graduated from Milton Hershey High School, Hershey, PA. He graduated in 1959 from Embry Riddle Technical Institute in Daytona Beach, Florida with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was retired from Connecticut Gas Company. He is survived by brother Dr. Michael Mash, Rancho Mirage, CA, sister Dr. Marlene Mash, Norristown, PA, sister Dr. Maria Fedor, Fort Lauderdale, FL, sister Kathleen Field Mash Grady, Birdsboro, PA and two half-brothers, Anthony Mash, EL Paso, TX and Barry Masci, San Diego, CA. Rest in peace dear brother Bill. Services are pending.



