William (Bill) DeCarlo, of Norristown passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday October 1, 2019. Bill was born in Norristown on February 25, 1931, to Antonio and Sarah DeCarlo (Catanese). After graduating from Norristown High School Bill was employed by Baer’s Home Furnishings, Chatlins Department Store and Continental Bank now known as PNC. Bill became a relator in 1953 and worked for the Tornetta Real Estate Company. In 1958 Bill married the love of his life, Antoinette (Gallo). In 1961 after obtaining his brokers license, Bill and Michael Marchese formed DeCarlo and Marchese Real Estate and Insurance, Inc. and operated a successful business for 27 years. Bill was a member of the Central Montgomery Board Of Realtors, National Association Of Real Estate Appraisers, Holy Saviour Parish, Senior Citizens of Holy Saviour, Catholic War Veterans, National Guards, Plymouth Country Club and Mayacco Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Bill enjoyed playing golf and was an avid bowler. Bill enjoyed many winters at his Florida home with his loving wife Antoinette, his daughter, grandchildren and friends. Bill is survived by his loving wife Antoinette of 61 years, his cherished daughter, Sandy Cotteta (Joseph) and his loving grandson Anthony Joseph (AJ), as well and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Denise Marie, as well as his sisters, Seda (George), Lillian (Salamone), Francis (Rossi) and his brother Jimmy. Relatives and friends are invited to Bill’s Life celebration on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM. Followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Holy Saviour Church, 407 east Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bills memory can be made to the Denise M. Cotteta Memorial Foundation at Denisecotteta.com or c/o Sandy Cotteta, 129 Falcon Way, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 and Holy Saviour Parish 407 E Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 4, 2019