William “Bill” Duane Jacobson, Sr., 89, of Graterford, PA, passed away on February 6, 2020. Born in Boy River, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Theodore and Marie (Toffle) Jacobson. He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Mary (McManus) and sons, William Jr. husband of Leslie, Dennis, and Gregory; daughter, Maryann Brandt, wife of Frank; and three grandchildren: Christine, Scott and John. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis; sister, Joyce; and many sister and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, John Francis; his brothers, Robert and Theodore; and his sister, Janet. Bill was a US Army Veteran and served in the Korean War and the US Navy Reserves. He was a retiree of B.F. Goodrich and GE/Lockheed Martin. He loved all sports, going to the casino and fishing. He was a member of St. Eleanor Catholic Church and VFW Post 7155. Visitation will take place on February 12, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. to 9:45 A.M., followed by Mass at 10:00 A.M., at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Children’s Seashore House of Philadelphia at www.chop.edu/giving. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2020