William “Bill” Frederick Bolinsky, age 94 passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at Lansdale Abington Hospital. Born in Mahanoy City, PA on November 22, 1925, William was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Mary Bolinsky (nee Williams). He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Jean (nee Krestynick) and they would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on October 6th. William was a resident of Gwynedd Healthcare Facility for the past five years along with his wife. Prior to this, he was a lifelong resident of East Norriton Township and a member of Saint Titus Catholic Church. William was the cherished father to the late William A. Bolinsky, Michael Bolinsky (Dorothy), Christine Settanni (Nicolas), Thomas Bolinsky (Marianne), dear grandfather to Jacquelynn Wilson (Brandon), Michael Bolinsky (Laura), Krista Bolinsky (Seth Parnes), and William Bolinsky, great grandfather to Maelyn and Madyson Bolinsky and Finnegan and Gavin Wilson. In addition to his parents and his son, William was preceded in death by his siblings, Florence Ann Bolinsky, Josephine Bolinsky Pugliese, Rose Bolinsky and Anthony Bolinsky. William was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School. He was a World War II Army Veteran assigned to the 69th Infantry Division. He was an employee of B.F. Goodrich/Michelin Tires. He enjoyed trout fly fishing, polka music and loved his family and friends dearly. He recently stated that he thought he would live to 100 years old. The Bolinsky Family would like to thank the staff of Gwynedd Healthcare Facility and the staff of the Emergency Room and Third Floor of Lansdale Abington Hospital for their care and support. William’s Life Celebration will be held at a later date. To share your fondest memories of William, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000. Donations in William’s memory can be made to: Strength and Honor Motorcycle Club P.O. Box 5734 Fredericksburg, VA 22403 https://www.shmcva.com/ Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2020