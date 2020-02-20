|
|
William “Bill” J. Giambrone, age 98, of Norristown passed away peacefully at the PA Southeastern Veterans Center on February 18. The recipient of a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, Bill was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army/Air Corps as a radio operator and waist gunner on a B-24 Liberator in Europe. After his plane was shot down on its last scheduled bombing mission over the Ploesti oil fields in Romania, Bill was held in a German prison camp as a POW until the war’s end several months later. He continued his proud participation in veterans’ activities throughout his life, has been featured in several veterans’ publications and was a guest of honor at numerous Veterans’ Day observances throughout Pennsylvania and in the nation’s capital. A lifelong resident of Norristown, Bill was the barber in the Valley Forge Hotel for 25 years before its closing. He then spent 10 years cutting hair at the Montgomery County Geriatric Home in Royersford. His wife of 68 years, Cecelia Theresa “Tessie” (Garber) passed away in 2009, and he was also preceded in death in 2018 by son Preston W. (Patricia). Bill is survived by two sons: William J. Jr. of Chestnut Hill and Clayton T. (Ginger), of Wellington, Florida, as well as by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all and remembered as a hero. Friends may call between 9 and 9:50 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Heritage Chapel on the grounds of George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. At 10 AM, there will be a short prayer service officiated by Msgr. Vance of St. Philip Neri Church. Immediately after, Bill will be taken to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania where, after receiving military honors, he will be buried with his wife “Tessie.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norristown Catholic War Veterans, 1005 Tremont Ave., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements by Kirk and Nice, Inc. www.kirkandniceinc.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2020