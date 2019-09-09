|
William (Bill) R. Kelser (95) passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. Relatives & friends are invited to his funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Providence Catholic Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30am. Officiating will be Father Martin T. Cioppi, Pastor. Visitation will be held at the church, starting at 9:30 am prior to the funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. Funeral arrangements are being provided by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com, Keith J. Murphy, F.D. Bill was born in Shamokin, PA on August 13, 1924. He graduated from St. Edward High School in 1942. Bill joined the service and served his country honorably. He served three years with distinction as a Marine in the South Pacific in World War II, and retired with honors from the US Marine Corps as a Sergeant. His bravery during World War II earned him a citation and certificate for a Distinguished Flying Cross Medal, and a citation and certificate for three Air Medals with two Gold Stars. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him as friends and family will attest. Bill worked as an Assemblyman at The Budd Company, Philadelphia. He and his wife, Margaret, met in grade school and they were married in 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated college in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia. He had a successful career where he worked as an Accountant for Peat Marwick Mitchell and Lee Tire in Conshohocken; Upper Merion Township is where he finished his career as the Controller & Director of Finance and Administration. Bill is survived by his loving family including three children, Lana M. O’Donnell and her husband, Robert, of Deltona, FL; Michael D. Kelser of Las Vegas, NV; Christine E. Kulp and her husband, Edward, of Coatesville, PA; six grandchildren: Robert O’Donnell and his wife, Andrea, of Lake Helen, FL; Matthew O’Donnell and his wife, Audrey, of Lakeland, FL; Meghan Burns, of Deltona, FL; Pam Patron and her husband, Leland, of Everett, WA; Paul Kelser and his wife, Monica, of Las Vegas, NV; Thomas Kulp of Coatesville, PA; and ten great-grandchildren, Kylie and Nolan, Neva and Noah, Brayden and Brennan, Joseph and Jacob, Haley and Evan; and many nephews and nieces. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Frederick & Geneveve Kelser; his brother, Bernard Kelser; wife Margaret Kelser of 63 years; and his grandson Charles Kulp. He resided most of his later life in King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother of Divine Providence Catholic Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019