William M. (Bill) Iannozzi - 76, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife Charlotte Iannozzi, first wife Akemi Iannozzi, siblings Robert (Rita), Thomas (Barbara Anne), Carmella E. and Bonniemae (Reczka), children Geraldine Powell (Warren), Michell Ragusa (Charles), step children Vickie Turrano (Vincent,) Dino Amphrazis (Kathi,) Zoe Amphrazis, and grandchildren Danny, Alex, Sophia and Saverio. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald. He was a resident of Atlantic City, NJ. Born April 13, 1944, son of the late William and Carmella H (Cardamone) Iannozzi. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Matthew’s High School, Conshohocken, PA, where he earned an athletic letter for Track. He received a plumbing certificate from Dobin’s Technical Institute,Philadelphia,PA. Soon after high school, Bill enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was sent to Parris Island, SC, where he finished high in his class at boot camp with the rank of PFC. He served 2 tours in the area of Chu Lia, Vietnam, during the early 60s and obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant, plus various decorations. He loved being a marine, and was very proud to serve his country. Following his return from the war, Bill resumed his trade as a plumber in Montgomery County, PA, and eventually moved to South Jersey. He enjoyed his job and retired at 74. Bill was also very musically inclined; he played several instruments. He also had a very good voice and sang in the choir at his church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Galloway Twp. Bill was also a 15-year member of the Marine Corps League, Cape Atlantic Detachment #194. Once a Marine, Always a Marine. Semper Fi. Bill will be remembered as a man with a big heart, not only for family and friends, but for all. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



