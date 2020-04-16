|
William ‘Bud’ M. Reilly, Jr. passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 102. He was born in Conshohocken, the son of William and Mary (Gaul) Reilly. He lived in Conshohocken his entire life until moving to Brightview East Norriton in 2012. He was a graduate of St. Matthew High School in 1935 and held an Associate degree in Accounting from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also studied Metallurgy at Penn State University in Upper Merion. Mr. Reilly served in the U.S. Army during World War II rising to the level of Staff Sergeant. Mr. Reilly worked for 42 years at Alan Wood Steel Company in Conshohocken where he headed Production Planning for their Plate Mill. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Church in Conshohocken where he was an usher and for more than 30 years and visited local hospitals and nursing homes as part of their St. Vincent de Paul Society. He supported the Conshohocken Neighborhood Council by delivering meals for the needy during holidays for many years. He was an avid sports fan following baseball, football and basketball at the college and professional levels. He played baseball and basketball in high school and in the service. He was a season ticket holder to the Villanova University’s basketball and football games for over 40 years and loyal supporter of the university. He was predeceased by his sisters Helen McMahon, Frances Reilly, Mary Cook, Virginia Ottey and his brother Joseph Reilly. He is survived by nieces and nephews Bill McMahon, Helen Proger, John Cook, Mary Ann Cook, Kathy Cohen, Carol Colucci, Joanne Lamb, Robert Reilly, Marianne Reilly, and Suzanne McDonald, and many great nieces and nephews. Because of the coronavirus restrictions, Mr. Reilly’s services and internment will be private. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Professional arrangements by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2020