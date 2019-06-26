|
|
William D. Mc Cabe, Sr., 84, of Norristown, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 21, 1934, a son of the late Joseph J. Mc Cabe and Della & John Dudas. Bill has been living in Norristown for 54 years, formerly of Bridgeport. He was a faithful member of St. Paul’s RC Church. Bill enjoyed golfing and bowling and was also active in the Norris Hills-Roberts Park Civic Association, coaching baseball and basketball. He honorably served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Margaret (Candello) Mc Cabe, three sons, Joseph (& Theresa Dowling) Mc Cabe, Patrick Mc Cabe, and William D. (& Dorene Falls) Mc Cabe, Jr.; two sisters, Shirley O’Donnell and Carolyn Singleton; three grandchildren, Kristen (& Chris) Callaghan, Alexis Mc Cabe and Nicholas Mc Cabe; and great grandson, Conor Callaghan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Donald, Faith, Robert & Joseph. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Paul’s RC Church, 2007 New Hope St., Norristown, PA 19401. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM at the Church. Entombment will be private at a later date in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family would appreciate memorial contributions made to St. Paul’s RC Church at the above address. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton, (610) 277-1600 www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 27, 2019