William Moffitt of Plymouth Meeting passed away Friday June, 5 at his daughter’s house in Eagleville. He was 93 years old. Bill was a former salesman and landscaper originally from Roxborough. He was a graduate of Roxborough High School and a life member of Harmonville Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a hunting camp in Potter county. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren will be sadly missed by his loving family and community. Bill was the husband of the late Gladys (Wells). He was the father of Sharon Emel (Late Gilbert) and Lee Ann Stocchi (Raymond). 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately on Wednesday, June 10. Memorial Donations may be made to the Harmonville Fire Company. Lownes Family Funeral Home Lownes.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
