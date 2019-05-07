|
William A. Moore, “Bill”, 90, of Pottstown, PA passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. In 1950 he married the love of his life, Annette, who survives him. Bill is also survived by daughters, Patti Scott (Charles) of Pottstown and Carole Beltz (Tom) of Lehighton; as well as five devoted grandchildren, Jared Detwiler (Missy) of Phoenixville, Kyle Detwiler of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Thomas Beltz, Jr. of Beltzville, PA, Taylor Beltz of Tallahassee, FL, and Jessica MacPhee of Philadelphia; and great granddaughter, Harriett Detwiler of Phoenixville. Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Detwiler. Bill was a pattern maker by trade and was a talented woodworker. He satisfied his love of teaching by spending 33 years teaching the students of Girard College the art of woodworking. Bill was a longtime member, supporter and participant of the annual Port Indian Regatta. In addition, he was a longtime member of the American Power Boat Association as a racer, announcer, official, national and regional officer and event organizer. Services will be held privately by Bill’s family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 8, 2019