William J. News passed on May 25, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Jane (nee Hall). Beloved father of William (Linda) News, Karen (Bill) Vitabile, Jeffrey (Shannon) News, William (Karen) Laman and Keith (Kristina) News. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren Brother of Lori Murphy, Cas Loughlin, and the late Peggy Steinberg, and the late Debbie Fitzpatrick. Visitation Friday 9:30-11:15am at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting PA 19462. Funeral Mass 11:30am. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald on May 29, 2019