William R. Scheetz “Pete”, age 86, passed away on May 10, 2020 at Abington Lansdale Hospital. William was born and raised in Norristown, Pennsylvania to the late Russell and Anna Mae Scheetz (nee Redfern). He went to Norristown High School. Pete was also proud to serve our country in the United States Army. Pete is remembered by his family as a prankster who so loved a good laugh. He loved all sports and was an avid softball player and manned the field as the team pitcher. He also enjoyed hunting and was not satisfied till he had his bear. Pete loved working outside on the lawn and garden, playing cards and bowling. He was a meat and potato guy and loved his brussel sprouts. Pete was proud to serve as a Police Officer for The East Norriton Police Department. Worked with children and was well respected by all he cared for. Family and friends vacations in Florida Pete is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years Jessie H. Scheetz (nee Harrison), loving father of Melissa Scheetz, Heather Hondros (Philip). Loving grandfather of Summer and Brooke Hondros. Brother of Doris Scheetz, Ethel Mae Buckwalter, Marty Vanderslice, Joan Cox, Gordon Scheetz (Ginny). Relatives, friends are invited to his viewing and burial, Friday May 15, 2020 beginning at 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown PA 19401. (610-277-7000) Interment George Washington Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete’s memory can be made to the: gofundme.com These funds will be used to cover funeral/burial expenses. To share your fondest memories of Pete, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.