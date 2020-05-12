William R. Scheetz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Scheetz “Pete”, age 86, passed away on May 10, 2020 at Abington Lansdale Hospital. William was born and raised in Norristown, Pennsylvania to the late Russell and Anna Mae Scheetz (nee Redfern). He went to Norristown High School. Pete was also proud to serve our country in the United States Army. Pete is remembered by his family as a prankster who so loved a good laugh. He loved all sports and was an avid softball player and manned the field as the team pitcher. He also enjoyed hunting and was not satisfied till he had his bear. Pete loved working outside on the lawn and garden, playing cards and bowling. He was a meat and potato guy and loved his brussel sprouts. Pete was proud to serve as a Police Officer for The East Norriton Police Department. Worked with children and was well respected by all he cared for. Family and friends vacations in Florida Pete is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years Jessie H. Scheetz (nee Harrison), loving father of Melissa Scheetz, Heather Hondros (Philip). Loving grandfather of Summer and Brooke Hondros. Brother of Doris Scheetz, Ethel Mae Buckwalter, Marty Vanderslice, Joan Cox, Gordon Scheetz (Ginny). Relatives, friends are invited to his viewing and burial, Friday May 15, 2020 beginning at 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown PA 19401. (610-277-7000) Interment George Washington Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete’s memory can be made to the: gofundme.com These funds will be used to cover funeral/burial expenses. To share your fondest memories of Pete, please visit www.lifecelebration.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 12, 2020
I am proud to say that I knew Pete. As a township firefighter I enjoyed working with Pete in the professional field, and will miss him at those police/firefighter soft ball games. May God bless you and your family.
Doug Linberg
Friend
May 12, 2020
Jessie you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Pete was a great guy and awesome friend to our family. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Kathy (Engro) Rhoads
Family Friend
May 12, 2020
Fond memories of a wonderful man who was a joy to be with.
Jim Staufenberg
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved