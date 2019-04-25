Times Herald Obituaries
William Reh

William Reh Obituary
William J. Reh, of Worcester, PA, passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 75 from pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Austin and Louise (nee Koch) Reh of Ashland, PA. He is survived by his wife Sharon Dreslin and his son William G. Dreslin of Philadelphia. He is also survived by his brother Charles Reh of Ashland and was preceded in death by his sister Carol Ann Tait. He graduated from Bloomsburg University, was a CPA, and the managing partner for Dreslin & Co. a local accounting firm. Bill was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the Eagles, Phillies and especially Penn State. He also enjoyed golfing. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Bill’s Life Celebration on Tuesday April 30, from 10 AM to 10:50 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantwon Pike, 610-277-7000. Interment will be private in Ashland, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name can be made to One by One Cat Rescue PO Box 272, Temple, PA 19560. To share your fondest memories of Bill, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
