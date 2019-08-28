|
|
William J. “Bill” Richards, 88, husband of the late Carol L. (Sillers) Richards, passed away early on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Brightview Senior Living in East Norriton. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Hanlon) Richards. He served in the US Army 518 AAA Gun Battalion and was a retired executive from United Parcel Service. Bill was an avid sports fan. He had season tickets for Penn State and Eagles Football and enjoyed watching all sports. Bill loved coaching his children in little league and watching them compete in sports. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, golfing, traveling throughout the US and abroad, and spending time with family. He loved to swim and had legendary pool parties. He was a long-time devoted member of the Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church where he served as an usher. He was well known for his generous nature, quick wit, and brilliant mind. He loved all animals, especially his two pugs Newman and Bucky. Surviving are his children Pamela J. Bowman, wife of Gary, William J. Richards Jr., husband of Dolores, Michael P. Richards, husband of Alice and Kathleen A. Richards wife of Michael Romanosky, five Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Elizabeth. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church (1921 W. Main St., Norristown, PA 19403) with Rev. Dave Larkin officiating. Burial will follow at Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10-11:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church in Bill’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd. (Royersford) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 29, 2019