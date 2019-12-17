Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:50 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Volovnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Volovnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Volovnik Obituary
William Volovnik “Bill” of Plymouth Meeting, passed away peacefully on Monday December 16, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 75 years old. Born April 6, 1944 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Rita (nee Villone) Volovnik and the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Lashinger) Volovnik. Bill was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, American cars, and traveling around the world. He was an accomplished artist, enjoyed woodworking, and could fix almost anything. His true passion was for his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Pat, Bill is survived by his two children: Beth Godri (Michael) and William Volovnik (Mary), three grandchildren: Michael, William and Lucy, two sisters: Carol Palladino and Paula Queen (Jim). Relatives and friends are invited to share in Bill’s Life Celebration on Friday, December 20, from 9 to 10:50 AM followed by his funeral service at 11 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name can be made to the American Diabetes Association, the or to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation. To share your fondest memories of Bill, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -