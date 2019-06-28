|
William Colley Whitmore Sr., age 93 of King of Prussia, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born in King of Prussia on May 5, 1926 son of the late Bernard and Mary (Cotton) Whitmore. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie “Reanne” (Lawless) Whitmore. He was a lifelong resident of King of Prussia graduating from Upper Merion High School Class of 1944, where he was class president. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and became a decorated combat veteran of the Pacific Theater. In 1953 he graduated from Drexel University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Alan Wood Steel and later Westinghouse Corporation, where he put in 30 years retiring in 1981. Bill was a life member of King of Prussia VFW Post 7878; served on the Upper Merion Zoning Hearing Board; was chairman and founder of Upper Merion Veterans Monument; was a huge advocate for Upper Merion Twp and was instrumental in the township purchase of the golf course for open space; and served as scout master for boy scout troop 73 based out of St. Augustine Church. Amongst many interests, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, coin collecting, military memorabilia, antiques and garage sales. He is survived by: 2 sons, William C. Whitmore Jr. (Jeanne) of Wayne, and Robert J. Whitmore (Maureen) of King of Prussia; a son-in-law, Gary Ross; a brother, George Whitmore; 9 grandchildren (William C. Whitmore III (Katie), Lauren Vultaggio (Joe), Christopher Whitmore (Catherine), Ryan Whitmore, Shannon Ross, Courtney Ross, Christine Horn, Ian Whitmore and Sean Whitmore. ; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Marie Ross. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Monday morning, July 1st, from 9-10:20am at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia. Internment, St. Augustine Cemetery in King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Ancient Order of Hibernians, 342 Jefferson St., King of Prussia, PA 19406 c/o Medal of Honor Grove Perpetual Fund. Professional arrangements are by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.
Published in The Times Herald on June 29, 2019