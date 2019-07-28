Times Herald Online Notices
Aaron J. "Jim" Wilson

Aaron J. "Jim" Wilson Notice
Jim Wilson, 89, passed away Friday morning at his home in Benicia. He was born in Wills Point, TX, and has been a Benicia resident since 1972. Jim worked as a general contractor for more than 37 years.He was a member, supporter and pillar of the Church of Christ for more than 40 years and served as Board Member and Past President. He enjoyed bow hunting, camping, backpacking, rooting for the San Francisco Giants and watching western movies. He was especially proud of his back yard and his many fruit trees.He is survived by his children, Doug Wilson, Jim Wilson and his wife Liz, Kim London and her husband Aaron, and Terri Foster and her husband Brian; brother, H.M. Wilson; sisters-in-law, Ruth Wilson and Norma Ladd, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Daisy in 2015.Funeral service will be held 12 Noon Friday, Aug. 2, at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel with Pastor Solomon Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Skyview Memorial Lawn. Family prefers donations to the Church of Christ.Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchap.com, 745-3130.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2019
