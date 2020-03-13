Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
(707) 643-0391
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Vallejo Central Seventh-day Adventist Church
1111 Colusa St.
View Map

Ada J. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada J. Jackson Notice
Ada J. Jackson, of Vallejo, passed away at age 89, Wednesday, March 4 at home. She was a Washington D.C. native who has been a Vallejo resident for 62 years.Viewing will be Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo.Funeral service will be Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m., at Vallejo Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1111 Colusa St. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive. Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.
W00142650-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of COLONIAL CHAPELS
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -