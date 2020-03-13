|
|
Ada J. Jackson, of Vallejo, passed away at age 89, Wednesday, March 4 at home. She was a Washington D.C. native who has been a Vallejo resident for 62 years.Viewing will be Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo.Funeral service will be Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m., at Vallejo Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1111 Colusa St. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive. Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.
W00142650-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020