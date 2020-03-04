|
Adrian L. McGee 28, of Vallejo passed away tragically on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in Vallejo. He was born in Martinez. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m., at Corinthian COGIC, 1101 Benicia Road, Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020