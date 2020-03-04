Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Corinthian COGIC
1101 Benicia Road,
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Skyview Memorial Lawn
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Lamaris McGee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrian Lamaris McGee Notice
Adrian L. McGee 28, of Vallejo passed away tragically on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in Vallejo. He was born in Martinez. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m., at Corinthian COGIC, 1101 Benicia Road, Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00142240-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -