Born October 26,1935; Entered Heaven July 28, 2020.Angie was born and raised in Abrams-Ocanto, WI. She made her home here in Vallejo, CA, started her business Advertising, Creativity & U and was active in Soroptimist International of Vallejo Gateway, Vallejo Woman's Club, Mira Theatre Guild, The Moose Lodge on Nebraska St. and Sutter Solano Hospital Guild Thrift Shop.Angie was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Bertha Macsurak; her two brothers, Gene and Harvey, and a grandson, Jeremy Kacprzicki.She is survived by her children, George E. Oninski, Elizabeth A. Holly, Theresa M. Baker, and Celeste P. Russell; her grandchildren, Rachel Nunn, Joseph Russell, and Christopher Nunn; her great-grandsons, Logan Grijalva and Preston Russell, her brother, Michael Macsurak and a host of friends and colleagues.A memorial will be held on August 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Vallejo Woman's Club (parking lot), 200 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA.Masks and social distancing will be observed.





