Akin S. Ollison, 39, of Suisun City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Highland Hospital in Oakland. He was a native of Oakland.Visitation will be Monday, March 11 from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at First Morning Star MBC, 1501 90th St., Oakland 94603, with Rev. Albert Joe Harris, Jr. and Pastor James Pace, officiating. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019