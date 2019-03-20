Alan Lyle Bachman (BONES) was born on Jan. 10, 1951 in Vallejo, to Eldon Neil and Marge Bachman. He passed on March 10.Alan started his life at Carquinez Heights with his step sister Barbara. In his early years his family took him to Rodeo then to his first home on Magazine Street in Vallejo. This home is where Alan had all his school years, little league, first job, his lifetime friends and his adulthood. Alan's family cabin was in the Tahoe National Forest where many family memories were made. He became a great skier and enjoyed the outdoors. Alan also loved his classic lowrider cars and had many throughout the years.He was a husband, father, and great friend to many, he will be missed dearly.In his last days he was of clear mind, but very weak in body. We told him we were going to take him to Tahoe and leave him in all the places we went as children. He looked puzzled for a moment then smiled and said, "take me to Tahoe and take Gary too". (Gary was an old friend who passed a few years back).That is Alan still looking out for friends. Alan's daughter, Kimberly, came from Arizona to be with him. She and Vernon, a life long friend, along with several of Alan's close friends were by his bedside for his final days. So remember Alan for the caring fun loving man that he was. Alan is survived by his three children and three grandchildren.He is gone in body but our memories of him will last FOREVER!

