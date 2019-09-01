Home

Alan K. Ferguson


03/15/1957 - 04/24/2019
The son of P.K. and Joan Ferguson grew up in Vallejo. Alan joined the Army and spent most of his active duty in Germany where he repaired Attack Helicopters. After leaving active duty, he was a reservist at Hamilton Air Force Base while going to school for Air Craft repair. He became a FAA licensed inspector traveled all over Europe, Middle East and Africa where he repaired and inspected aircraft. He loved cars, aircraft and visiting with his long time friends. He is survived by his sister, Melissa Ferguson; niece, Jessica (Jacob) Forbes; nephews, Jacob and Tyler Bandy and his grand niece, Winter Forbes. He was laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on Aug. 30.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 1, 2019
