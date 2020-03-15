|
Albert Alexander Molnar was born on Jan. 27, 1940, in Whiting, IN, to Ethel and Alex Molnar. He died peacefully on Tuesday, March 3. He had two older sisters, Magdalen (Madge), deceased, and Eleanor (Yolanda), cousin, Philip, and many other cousins. Al's mother was born in Reading, PA and his father was born in Budapest, Hungary.Whiting was an idyllic place to grow up. Al went to Sacred Heart Catholic School for eight years and graduated from Whiting High School. He worked in the steel mills for awhile and went on to Purdue where he earned a degree in mathematics. He joined the Air Force and after four years of service, he left Indiana to live with his uncle in California. He worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in the Electrical Shop 51 until the shipyard closed. Then Al worked as an electrical engineer at BART where he retired with a pension after six years. In retirement Al joined the Vallejo Choral Society, singing under the direction of Gary Grout, Lana Poklad, and Andrew Brown. He volunteered at the library teaching English and writing, at the Christian Help Center repairing appliances and delivering magazines to hospitals. He was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church for several years and recently, Ascension Episcopal Church.Al will be "missed beyond measure" by high school friend Nick Vischak, cousin Jim Toth (Maureen), and especially Dorothy Floro, and the circle of friends that surrounded him in the last weeks of his life. Nick wrote that Al lived his Christian values and was "solid, good as gold…and always dependable". Memorial service will be Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m., at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2420 Tuolumne St., Vallejo. Al requested donations in his memory be made to Gerard Family Camp (scholarship fund), c/o Sheila Siino, 151 Enloe St., Henderson, NV 89074.
