Albert J. Nelson Jr. Notice
Albert J. Nelson, Jr. was born in Vallejo, to Arlene and Albert J. Nelson, Sr. He graduated from Vallejo Senior High School in 1967. He later went on to work for C&H Sugar, Company in Crockett, as a journeyman mechanic. He finished his career as an auto mechanic at Utility Body Company in Emeryville.Survivors include his daughters, Renora Nelson of Georgia, Rachel Nelson of Antioch and Rhodesia Nelson of Sacramento, three sisters, one brother, all of Vallejo, and three grandsons. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at the Vallejo Church of Christ, 2235 Griffin Drive, Vallejo, Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
