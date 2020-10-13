1/
Albert Louis Watson
Albert "Al" Louis Watson was born May 25, 1946 in Vallejo. He died on October 4, 2020 at the age of 74, after a long illness.He worked as a blacksmith, Planner and Estimator at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, and retired after 30 years there. He was an active member of St. Vincent Ferrer Church for many years. He realized his dream in 2004 to live at Pine Mountain Lake. He was a talented musician and artist. He adored his family, enjoyed golf, and loved the island of Kauai. He was funny, kind, and wise.He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Petersen in 2001 and Gloria Petersen in 2016. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Dian Watson of Groveland, CA; his three children, Michelle DeAnne of Loveland, CO; Angela Cimoch of Vallejo, CA; and Sara Farina of Commerce City, CO; and four grandchildren, Ulonda Farina of Commerce City; CO; Haley Ayala of Vallejo, CA; Katie Farina of Commerce City, CO; and Miah McKinney of New York, NY.A service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose Ave., Sonora, CA 95370.


