Albertha Davis was born in Baton Rouge, LA on November 3, 1927 and passed away in Vallejo, CA on June 6, 2020. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, CA, 94585. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12 at Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo, CA 94590.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
