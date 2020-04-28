|
|
On April 20, 2020, Alberto Dumenden Reyes, 84, passed away after a sudden illness. He was born in the Philippines and came to the US when he joined the Navy in 1965. He eventually settled in Vallejo in 1985, retiring from the Navy the following year. He then worked on Mare Island until its closure. Alberto enjoyed building and gardening. He often shared vegetables and fruits from his garden with family and friends. He was preceded in death by Teresita, his wife of 55 years. His son, Fernando Reyes, Sr, had passed away 2 days after him. Alberto is survived by his two daughters, Miriam and Maria Angelie, and his 3 grandchildren, Fernando Reyes, Jr, Jasmin and Jordan Valbuena. Alberto will be laid to rest at All Souls Catholic Cemetery.
W00143560-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 28, 2020