Alberto Lucero Jr., passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 5, at the age of 67. Alberto was born in Tijuana, Mexico and attended Vallejo Senior High School, graduating in 1970. Alberto served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict and left to join his family body shop business in 1978. Alberto lovingly parented two sons, Alberto Lucero III and Sergio Lucero. Alberto is preceded in death by his father, Alberto Lucero Sr. He is survived by his mother, Rosalva G. Lucero; siblings, Jaime G. Lucero Sr. (Frances Michel), Esperanza (Hope) Lucero, Leticia (Letty) Kelley (Kevin), and Pattie Lucero (Richard Earl).There will be a viewing on Friday, July 19 at Skyview Memorial, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo from 3 to 9 p.m. There will be a rosary from 7 to 8 p.m.A Catholic Mass will occur on Saturday July 20, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Basil's Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo, followed by a funeral procession to All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Parkway, Vallejo. Alberto will be afforded full military honors at that location.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 14 to July 19, 2019