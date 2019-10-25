Times Herald Online Notices
|
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Basil's Catholic Church
1200 Tuolumne Street
Vallejo, CA
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
Alejandra R. Gabriel Notice
Alejandra Gabriel, 99, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on October 18, at her home in Vallejo, California. Alejandra was born in Alcala, Pangasinan, Philippines. In 1940, she married the love of her life, Ulpiano Gabriel. Together, they raised nine children. Alejandra was preceded in death by her husband, Atty. Ulpiano Gabriel; and her two children, Cherry and Edgar Gabriel. Alejandra is survived by her children, Linda Bongbonga, Bert, Nimfa Pampuan, Rene, Connie (Oscar) Teruel, Ofie (Joven) Villanueva, and Junior (Jean). She is also survived by almost 80 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren! Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 9 pm at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Mass is on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11 am at St. Basil's Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne Street, Vallejo. The burial will follow at noon at Skyview Memorial Lawn.
W00137970-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019
