Alfonso Guzman Mateo
1935 - 2020
Alfonso Guzman Mateo passed away peacefully at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo, CA on May 28, 2020. He had just turned 85. He is survived by his son Alden, daughter Meg, grandchildren Lauryn and Miles, brother Francisco, sister Violeta, brother Sergio, and brother Menardo. Alfonso was born on May 3, 1935 to Pedro Mateo and Petronila Mateo in Orion, Bataan, Philippines. He was the oldest child of five. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1963 and was initially stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He would serve on the USS Kitty Hawk, USS Agerholm and USS Missouri. In 1970, he married Adelaida Jose in the Philippines and later moved to Mare Island Naval Base. Over the next five years, they had two children, Alden and Meg. As a family they moved to Bremerton, WA; San Diego, CA; Clark Air Base, Philippines; and Treasure Island, CA. Alfonso retired from the Navy in 1983, after 20 years of loyal service to the US government and settled in Vallejo.He was an active member of Orion Community of Northern California and Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Group, and a long-time parishioner of Saint Catherine's Catholic Church.Viewing for a maximum of 25 people will be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a prayer service at 12 noon at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, followed by funeral service and interment at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
JUN
9
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
JUN
9
Funeral service
All Souls Cemetery.
