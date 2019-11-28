|
Former Vallejo Fireman and Police Officer, Alfred E. Cruz Jr., 80, passed away Saturday at his home in Vallejo.Memorial services including military honors will be held at 11 AM Friday, December 6 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St. Vallejo. Inurnment will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, 2019