Alfred E. Cruz, Jr.July 31, 1939 - Nov. 23, 2019VallejoLoving husband and father, Alfred E. Cruz Jr., 80, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, at home surrounded by family. His wife, Sandra Cimino-Cruz in 2018, his father and mother, Alfred and Adelyne Cruz, and brothers, Paul and Eugene Cruz, preceded him in death. Alfred is survived by his daughter, Kelly and Jeff Bailey; son, Alfred III and Toya Cruz; grandchildren, Zachary Finkel, Terra Cruz, and soon to be great-grandson, Armani English; sisters, Carmen Stuart and Carlita Hammond, and many nieces and nephews. Born in New Mexico, Alfred moved to Vallejo with his family at the age of three. As a young man he was an accomplished violinist and member of the Vallejo Symphony Orchestra. An Army veteran, former Vallejo firefighter and Vallejo Police Officer he obtained his Masters Degree in Criminal Justice becoming a homicide investigator and eventually retiring as a Longshoreman Local Union 10. With a zest for life there was never a dull moment around the Cruz household. Alfred will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorial services, including military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Dec. 6, at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
