Santa Rosa resident and San Pablo native, Alfred Vernon Henderson, Jr. passed away in Santa Rosa on Saturday, July 11. Due to the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates, his visitation is attendance restricted to only 25 persons and requires all persons attending to wear a face mask. The visitation for Mr. Henderson will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. There are no funeral arrangements. Inurnment is private. Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.





