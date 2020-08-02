1/
Alfred Vernon Henderson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santa Rosa resident and San Pablo native, Alfred Vernon Henderson, Jr. passed away in Santa Rosa on Saturday, July 11. Due to the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates, his visitation is attendance restricted to only 25 persons and requires all persons attending to wear a face mask. The visitation for Mr. Henderson will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. There are no funeral arrangements. Inurnment is private. Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved