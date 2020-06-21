Dee Alito DelCarmen, 94, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 of natural causes in American Canyon. Born in New Orleans, LA on Jan. 22, 1926, Dee was the daughter of Estelle and Basilio Alito. At the age of 14, she moved with her father to Salinas, CA where she graduated from Salinas High School. Proud of her heritage, she was very involved with the Filipino Club where she met her first husband George Oriarte. They were blessed with 3 children but later divorced. After 7 years as a single mother, Dee met her beloved, Alberto DelCarmen. Their union was blessed with 4 additional children which made for a busy and joyful household. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Having a vivacious personality, Dee drew people to her and had a great group of friends that shared her joy of traveling to Reno and Tahoe to play slot machines, and yearly luaus. The Mumu Gang will be together again. An example of strength and perseverance, Dee returned to school after being widowed at age 41. She became a Registered Nursing Assistant at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, CA for 20 years. She purchased and made a loving home for her children. Being a mother meant everything to Dee, but she especially loved her role as Grandma and Gigi. She will be remembered for her style, crocheting afghans, sewing, always having Mentos, lunches at Long John Silver, and those cigarettes. Dee is the loving mother of George DelCarmen Oriarte, Billy DelCarmen, Gail (Max) Tanzo, Bonnie (Bill) Hansen, Bert (Liz) DelCarmen, Tanya (Bruce) Tyburski and Pandora DelCarmen. She leaves behind 32 loving grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Shirley, Johnny, Nussie and Linda; husband, Alberto (Big Bert); her son, Billy and chihuahua, Sable. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date (TBA) due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in her name.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 21, 2020.