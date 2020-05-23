Alice "Beya" Ruth Thacker (Byrum/Hopkins) age 77 of Modesto, CA passed on Friday morning May 15. She was born in Fort Smith, AR to Francis and Ann Byrum (Clark). She is survived by husband, Warren Thacker; daughters, Kelly Hopkins and Jackie Harkins of Modesto, CA; stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many special family members and friends. Her Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, due to the Covid19 pandemic.





