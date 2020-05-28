Allan F. Davis
Allan Davis, a resident of Vallejo for more then 46 years, passed away at home. Allan was raised in Rodeo, CA. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Korea 1970; he then transferred to the Army Reserve, completing service in 1976. He worked at Oakland Naval Supply. Allan's special friends, Michelle Parker, Charles (Killa Bo) Simmons, and James (Rambo) Simmons will miss him dearly. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions there will be no funeral service. There is a viewing on Friday, May 29 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, 94590. Family and friends are invited to a picnic/repast and balloon release in celebration of Allan's birthday, at the Waterfront, immediately after the viewing on Saturday, May 30. Burial will be at a later date at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA. 95620.
Published in Times Herald Online from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
MAY
30
Viewing
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
celebration of Allan's birthday, at the Waterfront
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
