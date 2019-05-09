|
Alvin Smith, 57, of Vallejo, passed away in his sleep. He was a great man, devoted father, amazing husband, and an adoring uncle. Al was a master of heavy civil construction that used his knowledge and talents to help countless people. He was a patriot who loved his country. He will always be loved and missed by the many who knew him.A simple Mass will be held in Al's honor at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Benicia, Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge in Vallejo at noon.Arrangements under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com. 745-3130.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 9 to May 11, 2019