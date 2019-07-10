Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Andre Royster Sr.

Andre Royster Sr., 48, passed away Sunday, June 30, at Sutter Medical Center In Sacramento. He was born in Vallejo and a resident of Sacramento. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday July 13, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 10 to July 13, 2019
