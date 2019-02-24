Angel DeVera Cagonot passed away Monday, Feb. 18, at the age of 86, surrounded by his family, at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.Angel was born in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Philippines.He spent his childhood and early adult life growing up in Coliling, San Carlos City and he attended University of Santo Thomas. He was a Vallejo resident for 53 years. He worked for C&H Sugar Refinery for 22 years and retired in 1995. He was an avid SF Giants, Golden State Warriors, SF 49ers and Manny Pacquiao sports fan. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, going to the casinos and playing with all his grandkids.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Norma Abella Cagonot; brother, Ernesto (Letty); four children, Gilbert (Manet), Norris (Diane), Patrick (Judy), Eileen (Lyndon); nine grandchildren, Michelle, Vincent, Jordan, Norissa, Christian, Julian, Thomas, Aaron and Cailyn, and two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Kendall. He was predeceased by his parents, Vivencio and Ruperta Cagonot; his brother, Delfin Cagonot, and nephew, Dale Cagonot.Memorial services will be Thursday, Feb. 28, with viewing from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday, March 1, viewing and rosary from 5 to 8 p.m., at The Chapel at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo. Saturday, March 2, Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St. Burial at All Souls Cemetery, at 11:15 a.m., 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo. Luncheon to follow at Empire Buffet, 3585 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo.

