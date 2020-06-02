Angelika Shanley
Angelika Shanley, 69, of Vallejo, died May 28, 2020 in the hospital with family by her side.Angelika was born November 5, 1950, in Karlsruhe, Germany.She continued her education, and obtained an Addiction Counseling Certificate from Diablo Valley College. She graduated in 2005 with an associate's degree.She enjoyed spending time with her family, and often visited her grandchildren in Antelope, CA.She is survived by her mother, Marga Kowarosky, and her brother and sister in Germany; as well as her children and their spouses, David & Colleen Payne, and Clyde & Nancy Barker, and their children, William, Peter and Gabriella.An online remembrance can be viewed at the website: "Gathering Us" and search by name, or go to: www.gatheringus.com/memorial/angelika-shanley/3837
Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 2, 2020.
