Aniano Belizon Laurel was born on April 25, 1943 in Santa Rosa, Laguna, Philippines to Martiniano Alibudbud Laurel and Tedodora Celajes Belizon the youngest of five siblings. To his friends he's better known as Ron, Ronnie, Jojo, Banjo and "Naning" to his family.He died peacefully with his wife beside him and entered eternal life on Jan. 8, after 32 years of courageously and valiantly battling diabetes and almost nine months of triple by-pass and cardiac arrest. His face always carried a loving smile even when in pain.He attended grade school at Aplaya Elementary School and graduated at Santa Rosa High School where he courted and married his high school sweetheart, Emily on Nov. 3, 1968. He took advantage of applying and passed the test to join the US Navy on May 12, 1968. He was stationed in San Diego, Long Beach, Mare Island, Treasure Island, Concord, CA, Galveston, TX, and U.S. Naval Academy Annapolis Maryland as Chief Mess Management Specialist. While aboard USS Flint AE-32, he was awarded an "Outstanding Performance Good Luck Shipmate" of the year. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After retirement from his military career on Feb. 1, 1990, he worked at Bank of America, Concord branch as clerk and Mare Island Naval Shipyard Shop 38 as a machinist. He competed his Associate Degree at Solano Community College. He enjoyed and loved fishing, playing golf, spending his leisure time with his wife playing at the casino, an avid gardener of orchids, a great Chef and loved traveling with his wife, sister, and brothers-in law, and entertaining his long list of close friends and extended family.He was a member of the Cursillo in Christianity Movement and St. Catherine of Siena's parish. He was raised to the degree of Master Mason at Sublime Benicia Lodge #5, went on to pursue his 32 degree Scottish Rite-Ben Ali Temple and former Secretary of the Barangay Association, Inc. of Vallejo.Aniano is survived by his wife, Emilly; sons, Edwinn (Dora) and Emile (Sherry); grandchildren, Jasmine Loren, Rio Angelina, Eden Gabriel and Noah Riley Laurel. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Juanita Leonides, Francisco, Nora and his parents.Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1 to 9 p.m., with Vigil at 7 p.m., on Sunday, at Colonial Chapels. Mass will be Monday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine's, with interment to follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2020