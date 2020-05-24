Anna Bell Morgan, a life-long resident of Vallejo, passed away in Sacramento on May 19. Her visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA. Burial will be at Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
