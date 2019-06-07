Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Braudrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Margaret Braudrick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Anna Margaret Braudrick Notice
Anna M. Braudrick, 81, passed away at her home on May 24 following a brief illness.Anna was born on Jan. 6, 1938 in Idaho. She worked for Bill Lang Cadillac, Pontiac, Mazda for over 30 years, retiring in 2000.She enjoyed traveling, gardening and walking at the Vallejo waterfront with friends. She also volunteered at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo for many years.Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Efton and Alise Pritchard, and her brother, Efton Pritchard.Survivors include her sons, Doug (Leanne) Braudrick and Frank (Trish) Braudrick; grandchildren, Daniel and Theresa Braudrick. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo with Pastor Al Marks officiating. Inurnment will be private.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 7 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now