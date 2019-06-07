|
Anna M. Braudrick, 81, passed away at her home on May 24 following a brief illness.Anna was born on Jan. 6, 1938 in Idaho. She worked for Bill Lang Cadillac, Pontiac, Mazda for over 30 years, retiring in 2000.She enjoyed traveling, gardening and walking at the Vallejo waterfront with friends. She also volunteered at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo for many years.Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Efton and Alise Pritchard, and her brother, Efton Pritchard.Survivors include her sons, Doug (Leanne) Braudrick and Frank (Trish) Braudrick; grandchildren, Daniel and Theresa Braudrick. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo with Pastor Al Marks officiating. Inurnment will be private.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 7 to June 14, 2019