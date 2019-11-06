|
Anne Heather (Brown) Cropper, 61 of Vallejo, originally from Clarinda, IA peacefully entered eternal rest on Nov. 3, after a courageous nine month battle with cancer. She was born to Robert and Florence Brown on March 24, 1958 in Clarinda, IA. Heather grew up in a happy home with her sisters, Heidi and Holly, with whom she remained close throughout her life. She attended Clarinda High School before graduating with a degree in Nutrition & Dietetics from Iowa State University, where she met the love of her life, Tom Cropper, in 1978. In 1981, Heather married Tom and took on the hardest job in the Navy - Navy wife. She devoted herself to supporting fellow military families for the next 31 years, radiating kindness, sincerity, and love for people in all she did. She always displayed determination, poise and resilience during the extended periods of time her husband was at sea, and was a shining example to others. Through 16 military moves, she committed to generously supporting the Naval aviation community, local schools, and her PEO chapters. Heather's lasting impact on military families was recognized in 2012 when she received the Navy Meritorious Public Service Award. In 2012, she assumed her new role as "First Lady" of the California State University Maritime Academy where she dedicated herself to the well-being and care of cadets, faculty and staff. Family and friends were Heather's passion and priority. She raised three wonderful children who have each embarked on their own unique adventures, Ashley (Patrick), Tommy (Shane), and Lauren (Raphael). She delighted in hosting family and friends, reveled in her children and grandchildren, and lived every day in the present. Special times with friends and family were among her happiest. Heather's journey in life was marked by a beautiful bounty of her contagious laugh and smile, carefree spirit, kindness, and grace. Heather is survived by her husband, three children, and three grandchildren, Bryce, Wyatt and Colby Rollo; her parents and sisters, other loving relatives and many dear friends. The family wishes to thank everyone who supported and cared for her throughout her battle with cancer, with enormous gratitude to the Kaiser Vallejo Hospice Team. For those who have known Heather in her beautiful life with us, a memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Chapel on Mare Island, Vallejo, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 9:30 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Heather Cropper Memorial Scholarship Fund at the California Maritime Academy Foundation, 200 Maritime Academy Drive, Vallejo, CA 94590.
