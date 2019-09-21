Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Fourie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne M. "Susie" Fourie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne M. "Susie" Fourie Notice
Anne M. "Susie" Fourie, 95, passed away Wednesday at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo. Anne was born in Santa Rosa, to Jacques S. and Catherine Fourie on April 6, 1924. She lived in Vallejo most of her life and was the Executive Secretary at Hal Pierce Electric Company for more than 40 years.Anne was an active member of Vallejo Soroptimist, Daughters of the American Revolution, St. Basil's Catholic Church and the Y.L.I.She is survived by three generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a Catholic Prayer Service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00136850-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now