Anne M. "Susie" Fourie, 95, passed away Wednesday at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo. Anne was born in Santa Rosa, to Jacques S. and Catherine Fourie on April 6, 1924. She lived in Vallejo most of her life and was the Executive Secretary at Hal Pierce Electric Company for more than 40 years.Anne was an active member of Vallejo Soroptimist, Daughters of the American Revolution, St. Basil's Catholic Church and the Y.L.I.She is survived by three generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a Catholic Prayer Service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26, 2019